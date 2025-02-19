Around Wyoming, Wednesday, February 19

A Rock Springs teen was recently recognized for his quick thinking and life-saving actions. The Rock Springs Rocket Miner reports Skyler Hossele’s teammate had a medical emergency in the Western Wyoming Community College pool. Hossele was swimming behind him. He got his teammate’s airway above water, assisted the lifeguards in getting him out of the pool, gathered his belongings, called his parents, and guided medical personnel into the building.

Northwest College came to the aid of another college in North Dakota. The Powell Tribune reports there was a fire in Jamestown University’s kitchen and dining area. Northwest College had kitchen equipment and mobile food trailers from a recent construction project that it no longer needed and was actually about to put up for auction. Instead, the college gave all of it to Jamestown. Some was sold while some was donated. And staff even drove it all there, over 1,200 miles roundtrip.

President Donald Trump was at the Super Bowl game and he wasn’t alone. Oil City News reports U.S. Senator John Barrasso took in the game with the president, even catching a ride on Air Force One to it.

And, according to the engagement ring site Faithful Platform, Wyominites are most interested in opal engagement rings.