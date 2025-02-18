© 2025 Wyoming Public Media
800-729-5897 | 307-766-4240
Wyoming Public Media is a service of the University of Wyoming
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Transmission & Streaming Disruptions
Around Wyoming
Around Wyoming brings you news from around the state, keeping you informed with brief updates of stories you may have missed.

Around Wyoming, Tuesday, February 18

Wyoming Public Radio | By Ivy Engel
Published February 18, 2025 at 5:56 AM MST

A Rock Springs duo recently released their first recorded music on a day that’s important to many, but extra special to them. The Rock Springs Rocket Miner reports the Ellie and Austin Band dropped “The Way We Would Go” on Valentine’s Day - the one year anniversary of when the couple formed their band. They’re planning to release more songs on streaming platforms one at a time.

Another Wyoming artist has been recognized for his latest music video. The Moorcroft Leader reports local Chancey Williams’s autobiographical song “The Ballad of Uncle Don” claimed the top spot on CMT Music 12 Pack. The video was Number One after just a few days on the list, beating out bigger artists like Jason Aldean, Kane Brown, and Kenny Chesney.

A retired educator recently had a local holiday named for her. The Rock Springs Rocket Miner reports Mayor Max Mickleson proclaimed Wednesday, Jan. 22, as Susan Magnuson Day. Magnuson was recognized for several accomplishments over her 50 years in Rock Springs.

Wyomingites could own a piece of the state’s history. Oil City News reports the Wyoming Department of Transportation is auctioning off seven of the “Welcome to Wyoming” signs that were replaced last year. The auction is set to close February 25.
Ivy Engel
Ivy started as a science news intern in the summer of 2019 and has been hooked on broadcast ever since. Her internship was supported by the Wyoming EPSCoR Summer Science Journalism Internship program. In the spring of 2020, she virtually graduated from the University of Wyoming with a B.S. in biology with minors in journalism and business. When she’s not writing for WPR, she enjoys baking, reading, playing with her dog, and caring for her many plants.
See stories by Ivy Engel

Enjoying stories like this?

Donate to help keep public radio strong across Wyoming.