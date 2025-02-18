Around Wyoming, Tuesday, February 18

A Rock Springs duo recently released their first recorded music on a day that’s important to many, but extra special to them. The Rock Springs Rocket Miner reports the Ellie and Austin Band dropped “The Way We Would Go” on Valentine’s Day - the one year anniversary of when the couple formed their band. They’re planning to release more songs on streaming platforms one at a time.

Another Wyoming artist has been recognized for his latest music video. The Moorcroft Leader reports local Chancey Williams’s autobiographical song “The Ballad of Uncle Don” claimed the top spot on CMT Music 12 Pack. The video was Number One after just a few days on the list, beating out bigger artists like Jason Aldean, Kane Brown, and Kenny Chesney.

A retired educator recently had a local holiday named for her. The Rock Springs Rocket Miner reports Mayor Max Mickleson proclaimed Wednesday, Jan. 22, as Susan Magnuson Day. Magnuson was recognized for several accomplishments over her 50 years in Rock Springs.

Wyomingites could own a piece of the state’s history. Oil City News reports the Wyoming Department of Transportation is auctioning off seven of the “Welcome to Wyoming” signs that were replaced last year. The auction is set to close February 25.

