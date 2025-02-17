Around Wyoming, Monday, February 17

According to the Wyoming Historical Society, on February 17, 1870, Esther Hobart Morris was appointed as the first female Justice of the Peace in the U.S. On February 19, 1949, Wyoming Gov. Arthur G. Crane signed the Woman Jury Bill into law, formally codifying women’s right to serve on a jury. On February 19, 1982, the Arena Auditorium at the University of Wyoming was dedicated. The longest legislative day in Wyoming history started on February 20, 1923. It lasted for 56 hours. On February 21, 1911, Campbell County was created. On February 21, 1922, a Cody man was reported attributing his failing health to Prohibition. On February 22, 1897, Pres. Grover Cleveland established the forest reserve that became Black Hills National Forest, covering large parts of what are now Crook and Weston Counties. On February 22, 1898, Laramie inventor Elmer Lovejoy told the Laramie Boomerang he planned to have his “horseless carriage ready for operation by May 1.”