Around Wyoming, Friday, February 14

Glenrock is set to build a new park to honor veterans. The Douglas Budget reports the new Veterans Park will have a bronze statue of a soldier holding the hands of a little girl and boy. It will also list the names of Glenrock’s veterans and include various monuments to the different branches of the military. The city hopes to open it next summer at the latest.

A Riverton man has found a powerful way to give back to the organization that helped him when he was in need. The Ranger reports Devin Anderson moved into Eagles Hope Transitions to get his life back on track six years ago. In 2020, he started working there. Now, he’s the nonprofit’s director. He hopes that having been in the same position as them, the residents will be able to relate to him more.

A former University of Wyoming wide receiver has been nominated to the National Football Foundation College Football Hall of Fame. Ryan Yarborough was a two-time All-American wide receiver for UW in the early 1990s. He set several records and one still stands. He is the third Cowboy player to receive this honor.

And, for the second consecutive year, Cody has been named a “Top Western Town” by the editors of True West magazine. It also recognized the Irma Hotel as one of the “Best Who Slept Here” hotels for the second year in a row.