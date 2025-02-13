© 2025 Wyoming Public Media
800-729-5897 | 307-766-4240
Wyoming Public Media is a service of the University of Wyoming
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Transmission & Streaming Disruptions
Around Wyoming
Around Wyoming brings you news from around the state, keeping you informed with brief updates of stories you may have missed.

Around Wyoming, Thursday, February 13

Wyoming Public Radio | By Ivy Engel
Published February 13, 2025 at 6:41 AM MST

SageWest Health Care in central Wyoming is the first hospital in the state to be designated a Military Order of the Purple Heart Hospital. The designation shows its commitment to remember and recognize the service and sacrifice of those serving in the military.

Douglas High School senior girls basketball player Lauren Olsen has made history. The Douglas Budget reports she broke the Wyoming record for girls’ career points during a game in front of packed stands, including her former coach, there to support her. Gameplay was stopped for a moment to recognize her achievement. Olsen is likely to break the boys’ record as well.

Another Converse County athlete has broken a school record. The Glenrock Independent reports senior Megann Farley broke the indoor record in pole vault by six inches in the season’s opening weekend. She launched herself over the bar 8 ½ feet in the air.

And Wheatland resident Edna Probst just crossed a big milestone herself. The Platte County Record Times reports she just turned 102! She recommends an apple a day, some popcorn and Mountain Dew, and a bit of a salt block during childhood to increase your chance of longevity. Happy Birthday Edna!
Ivy Engel
Ivy started as a science news intern in the summer of 2019 and has been hooked on broadcast ever since. Her internship was supported by the Wyoming EPSCoR Summer Science Journalism Internship program. In the spring of 2020, she virtually graduated from the University of Wyoming with a B.S. in biology with minors in journalism and business. When she’s not writing for WPR, she enjoys baking, reading, playing with her dog, and caring for her many plants.
See stories by Ivy Engel

Enjoying stories like this?

Donate to help keep public radio strong across Wyoming.