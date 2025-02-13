Around Wyoming, Thursday, February 13

SageWest Health Care in central Wyoming is the first hospital in the state to be designated a Military Order of the Purple Heart Hospital. The designation shows its commitment to remember and recognize the service and sacrifice of those serving in the military.

Douglas High School senior girls basketball player Lauren Olsen has made history. The Douglas Budget reports she broke the Wyoming record for girls’ career points during a game in front of packed stands, including her former coach, there to support her. Gameplay was stopped for a moment to recognize her achievement. Olsen is likely to break the boys’ record as well.

Another Converse County athlete has broken a school record. The Glenrock Independent reports senior Megann Farley broke the indoor record in pole vault by six inches in the season’s opening weekend. She launched herself over the bar 8 ½ feet in the air.

And Wheatland resident Edna Probst just crossed a big milestone herself. The Platte County Record Times reports she just turned 102! She recommends an apple a day, some popcorn and Mountain Dew, and a bit of a salt block during childhood to increase your chance of longevity. Happy Birthday Edna!