A Thunder Basin High Schooler will get to travel to Massachusetts this summer for an unusual experience. The Gillette News-Record reports Noah Fairfield has been selected to observe a live surgery with the National Academy of Future Physicians and Medical Scientists. Fairfield wants to be a medical examiner.

A Rock Springs Animal Control Officer recently realized she was exactly in the place she wanted to be thanks, in part, to the press. The Rock Springs Rocket Miner reports Cristi Gear turned in her resignation. But, while speaking with the paper about her time at the job, she ducked out mid-interview to take her resignation back, saying she was going to stick with it because felt she was making a difference.

Some football fans were reminded of the humble beginnings of the NFL’s MVP during the Super Bowl. The University of Wyoming aired a 30-second ad in Wyoming and other select markets highlighting Josh Allen’s start as an underdog recruited by the university. He’s now quarterback for the Buffalo Bills. The video kicked off with headlines announcing his win as league MVP this year - he’s the first player from Wyoming to receive the MVP honor.

And, according to Bitcoin casino Gamdom, Wyomingites are the ninth most interested in working in crypto.