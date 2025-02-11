© 2025 Wyoming Public Media
Around Wyoming brings you news from around the state, keeping you informed with brief updates of stories you may have missed.

Around Wyoming, Tuesday, February 11

Wyoming Public Radio | By Ivy Engel
Published February 11, 2025 at 6:56 AM MST

Several Wyoming fire crews headed to California recently to help fight the LA fires. Fremont, Natrona, and Albany Counties each sent a crewed engine, and Goshen County sent two. Seven federal employees from northern Wyoming also went.

Three Wyoming Cowboy Football student-athletes have been recognized for their performances on the field and in the classroom. Justin Erb, Andrew Johnson, and Will Pelissier were named to the 2024 Academic All-District Football team for Division I. Student-athletes must be at least a sophomore and achieve a 3.5 cumulative GPA and play a high percentage of games.

The city of Cheyenne has been named a bronze-level Bicycle Friendly Community by the League of American Bicyclists. The award recognizes Cheyenne for its commitment to creating transportation and recreational resources that benefit residents of all ages and abilities while encouraging healthier and more sustainable transportation choices.

And, the Wyoming Historical Society is seeking nominations of individuals and organizations that have done outstanding work in preserving and interpreting Wyoming history in 2024. The deadline is April 30.
