Around Wyoming, Wednesday, February 5

A Wyoming State Parks Shoshone District Interpretive Ranger has been given a national award. County10 reports Angelina Stancampiano received the Distinguished Front-Line Interpreter Award. Awardees demonstrate mastery of interpretive techniques, program development, and innovative project design.

A veteran has started a new organization to help combat veterans experience the beauty of the outdoors in a positive way. The Laramie Boomerang reports Laramie Range Adventures for Veterans coordinates hunting, fishing and hiking trips for small groups of veterans. It builds upon an informal network that was doing the same before. Founder Daniel Haff says they have a mission of “reconnecting veterans with nature, brotherhood, and purpose.”

The Wyoming Game and Fish Department is also helping others appreciate the outdoors, thanks to a gift from the National Wild Turkey Federation. The group donated a wild turkey trap to the department. They will use it to help manage and relocate urban turkeys in Casper for their safety and enjoyment and that of Casperites.

And, according to the website QR Code Generator, Wyoming is the best state for a romantic getaway on a budget. There are 7.1 romantic hotels per 100,000 people.