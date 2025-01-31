© 2025 Wyoming Public Media
Around Wyoming brings you news from around the state, keeping you informed with brief updates of stories you may have missed.

Around Wyoming, Friday, January 31

Wyoming Public Radio | By Ivy Engel
Published January 31, 2025 at 3:49 PM MST

A University of Wyoming professor has been appointed to a federal committee. Jeff Hamerlinck will serve on the U.S. National Geospatial Advisory Committee. He will help provide advice and recommendations related to geospatial data to the federal government.

Another UW professor has won multiple awards. Oil City News reports Mark Guiberson (guy-bur-son) was awarded the American Speech-Language-Hearing Association’s Certificate of Recognition for Special Contributions in Multicultural Affairs. It acknowledges his efforts in advancing cultural competence and addressing the needs of culturally and linguistically diverse populations. He also received the Editor’s Award for his co-written article on Native American child/caregiver relationships.

A Wyoming woman with ties to UW has been honored for her work with people with disabilities. The Sheridan Press reports Sandra Root-Elledge won the Lifetime Achievement Award from the Association of University Centers on Disabilities. It was given for her leadership and her “unwavering commitment to improving the lives of individuals with disabilities.” The Wyoming Institute for Disabilities, which Elledge previously worked for, also received an award for exemplary leadership and advocacy and fostering inclusion and leadership opportunities.
