Around Wyoming brings you news from around the state, keeping you informed with brief updates of stories you may have missed.

Around Wyoming, Thursday, January 30

Wyoming Public Radio | By Ivy Engel
Published January 30, 2025 at 6:19 AM MST

A Casper fashion designer has hit a major career milestone. Ari Burback earned a spot on the runway at Paris Fashion Week. She will join 40 other designers in March to present her pieces to scouts, celebrities, and high-profile fashion representatives.

The University of Wyoming Cowboys basketball team recently won their game against UNLV 63-61 ending a win drought. This is the first time the Cowboys have won a conference game against the team since 2003.

Wyoming has been named the Champion of the Mountain Plains Region Crunch Off. The competition pits eight states against each other to see who can log the most bites by students into locally grown food per capita. The state dethroned long-time champion Nebraska and went from just under 2,000 crunches in 2023 to almost 40,000 last year. The competition took place during Wyoming Farm to School Week in October.

And, according to coupon site Coupons4Real, Wyomingites are the second most interested in improving their credit this year in the country. There were 80.5 monthly searches for improving credit per 100,000 people.
Ivy Engel
Ivy started as a science news intern in the summer of 2019 and has been hooked on broadcast ever since. Her internship was supported by the Wyoming EPSCoR Summer Science Journalism Internship program. In the spring of 2020, she virtually graduated from the University of Wyoming with a B.S. in biology with minors in journalism and business. When she’s not writing for WPR, she enjoys baking, reading, playing with her dog, and caring for her many plants.
