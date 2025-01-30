Around Wyoming, Thursday, January 30

A Casper fashion designer has hit a major career milestone. Ari Burback earned a spot on the runway at Paris Fashion Week. She will join 40 other designers in March to present her pieces to scouts, celebrities, and high-profile fashion representatives.

The University of Wyoming Cowboys basketball team recently won their game against UNLV 63-61 ending a win drought. This is the first time the Cowboys have won a conference game against the team since 2003.

Wyoming has been named the Champion of the Mountain Plains Region Crunch Off. The competition pits eight states against each other to see who can log the most bites by students into locally grown food per capita. The state dethroned long-time champion Nebraska and went from just under 2,000 crunches in 2023 to almost 40,000 last year. The competition took place during Wyoming Farm to School Week in October.

And, according to coupon site Coupons4Real, Wyomingites are the second most interested in improving their credit this year in the country. There were 80.5 monthly searches for improving credit per 100,000 people.