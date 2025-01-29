Around Wyoming, Wednesday, January 29

A Green River swimmer survived a medical emergency thanks to the quick actions of several employees and community members. The Green River Star reports the 75-year-old patron was in the deep end of the pool. Renae Price and Jordan Anderson, who work at the pool, recognized the situation in seconds and jumped into action. Malea Gomez helped coordinate emergency services and community members Bonnie Shoup, Ivan Banks and Parker White aided staff.

Wyoming’s sole musher in the Pedigree Stage Stop sled dog race is going through a challenge that goes beyond the seven day race. The Jackson Hole News and Guide reports Alix Crittenden has been battling a brain tumor since right before last year’s competition, which she had to have her friend run for her. This year, Crittenden has shared the responsibilities as she’s gone through chemo, but she still plans to be the one on the sled when her team takes off in two days.

And the Wyoming State Fair is looking to hear your memories. The event is celebrating its 120th year this summer and wants to share it with fairgoers. They encourage anyone with a memory, no matter what format it’s in - photos, stories, or something else - to send it to them.