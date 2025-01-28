Around Wyoming, Tuesday, January 28

A former University of Wyoming basketball player turned pro stepped up for the victims of the New Year's Day attack in New Orleans. County10 reports Larry Nance Jr. donated $2,000 to every verified GoFundMe that was created for the family members of those killed. He used to play in New Orleans but recently moved to the Atlanta Hawks.

Another UW alum is receiving accolades. Sports Illustrated has named former Cowboys football quarterback Josh Allen as the 2024 NFL Player of the Year. SI says Allen earned the title for his work both on and off the field. Allen had exceptional stats this season and is heavily involved with the Children’s Hospital of Buffalo.

Three former Jackson Hole Kayak Club members recently returned from a mentally challenging trip down the “Pinnacle of Kayaking.” The Jackson Hole News and Guide reports Wyatt Doyle, Luke Landino, and Driscoll Larrow kayaked down the Indus River in Pakistan. They paddled for eight days through nonstop whitewater, down 3,500 feet and more than 80 miles.

And, according to home warranty experts Cinch Home Services, Wyoming has the fourth highest homeownership rate in the country.