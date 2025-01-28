© 2025 Wyoming Public Media
Around Wyoming
Around Wyoming brings you news from around the state, keeping you informed with brief updates of stories you may have missed.

Around Wyoming, Tuesday, January 28

Wyoming Public Radio | By Ivy Engel
Published January 28, 2025 at 3:10 PM MST

A former University of Wyoming basketball player turned pro stepped up for the victims of the New Year's Day attack in New Orleans. County10 reports Larry Nance Jr. donated $2,000 to every verified GoFundMe that was created for the family members of those killed. He used to play in New Orleans but recently moved to the Atlanta Hawks.

Another UW alum is receiving accolades. Sports Illustrated has named former Cowboys football quarterback Josh Allen as the 2024 NFL Player of the Year. SI says Allen earned the title for his work both on and off the field. Allen had exceptional stats this season and is heavily involved with the Children’s Hospital of Buffalo.

Three former Jackson Hole Kayak Club members recently returned from a mentally challenging trip down the “Pinnacle of Kayaking.” The Jackson Hole News and Guide reports Wyatt Doyle, Luke Landino, and Driscoll Larrow kayaked down the Indus River in Pakistan. They paddled for eight days through nonstop whitewater, down 3,500 feet and more than 80 miles.

And, according to home warranty experts Cinch Home Services, Wyoming has the fourth highest homeownership rate in the country.
Ivy Engel
Ivy started as a science news intern in the summer of 2019 and has been hooked on broadcast ever since. Her internship was supported by the Wyoming EPSCoR Summer Science Journalism Internship program. In the spring of 2020, she virtually graduated from the University of Wyoming with a B.S. in biology with minors in journalism and business. When she’s not writing for WPR, she enjoys baking, reading, playing with her dog, and caring for her many plants.
