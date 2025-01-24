Around Wyoming, Friday, January 24

A Douglas High School graduate has written three novels based on the items around us. The Douglas Budget reports Bart Lesco liked to think about the history of a pocket watch from his grandfather. The series he wrote is centered on things like the pocket watch, a gun, and a book. Their histories bring together three people from across the world to find the secret of a hidden fortress. The first book, “Everyday Objects,” is available to buy. The other two are in the editing stage.

Weston County School District No. 1 recently gave an unexpected gift to its students. The Newcastle News Letter Journal reports the district received more donated meat from local ranchers than it had the space for. So, it distributed the hamburger for free to students’ families. The district received enough meat that all 700 students could get five pounds of beef for their household, and 250 to 300 took advantage of it.

The Yellowstone Volcano Observatory has dubbed 2024 “the year of the hydrothermal explosion.” Buckrail reports the name came from two primary events: the July explosion at Biscuit Basin that was well documented and was followed by other, smaller explosions; and another one in April in Norris Geyser Basin that went largely unwitnessed by the public. In contrast, the park was seismically quiet last year.