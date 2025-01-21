Around Wyoming, Tuesday, January 21

A Riverton couple recently tied the knot in a dramatic way. The Rock Springs Rocket Miner reports Ari Kamil and MiRae Hughes surprised attendees of the “Drag Me to ’25 - a New Year’s Eve Dragstravaganza” by saying “I do” on stage. The event took place in the middle of a power outage, but that didn’t stop the about 300 attendees from coming, armed with candles for light. And, as the newlyweds were just about to step on a glass inside a cloth bag to shatter it in the Jewish tradition, the electricity came back on, adding a further flare of drama to the ceremony.

A University of Wyoming women’s basketball player recently set a new career high in points. Tess Barnes scored 24 points with a 56.2% success rate for her shots against Fresno State.

The Saratoga police force has a new, furry officer. The Saratoga Sun reports this is the second K9 that Officer Casey Lehr has had. When Lehr found Argus, he trained him himself to detect narcotics. Argus got his certificate in November and was approved to join the force last month.

And, according to boat-cleaning supplier Captains Preferred Products, among all states, anglers spend the third most in Wyoming. Around 336,100 anglers spend $612 million.