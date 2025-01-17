Around Wyoming, Friday, January 17

A pair of Cody girls recently got to share dinner with the leader of the free world. The Cody Enterprise reports Brindi Brittain and Adrian Wood were invited to dine at the White House to honor their work with Special Olympics. The two are Special Olympic U.S. Youth Ambassadors, which is a select group of leaders with and without intellectual disabilities.

The Wyoming Game and Fish Department has created a new children’s book with a Wyoming author and illustrator. “The Magnificent Mule Deer” is part of the “Rusty’s Remuda” series of books. It uses rhymes and poetry to teach kids ages 4 to 10 about mule deer and encourage everyone to get outside. Twenty percent of the profits will go to Inspire a Kid Initiatives across the state.

Another local author is hoping to connect readers to the outdoors. Buckrail reports Brianna Gretsinger has released a seven-book series that follows Teton the elk calf as she goes on adventures around the valley. The stories are written with all reading levels in mind. They’re based on Gretsinger’s own experiences.

And, according to student travel company Rustic Pathways, in 2023, Wyoming had the second most private jet departures per 100,000 residents in the country.