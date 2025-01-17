© 2025 Wyoming Public Media
800-729-5897 | 307-766-4240
Wyoming Public Media is a service of the University of Wyoming
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Transmission & Streaming Disruptions
Around Wyoming
Around Wyoming brings you news from around the state, keeping you informed with brief updates of stories you may have missed.

Around Wyoming, Friday, January 17

Wyoming Public Radio | By Ivy Engel
Published January 17, 2025 at 6:15 AM MST

A pair of Cody girls recently got to share dinner with the leader of the free world. The Cody Enterprise reports Brindi Brittain and Adrian Wood were invited to dine at the White House to honor their work with Special Olympics. The two are Special Olympic U.S. Youth Ambassadors, which is a select group of leaders with and without intellectual disabilities.

The Wyoming Game and Fish Department has created a new children’s book with a Wyoming author and illustrator. “The Magnificent Mule Deer” is part of the “Rusty’s Remuda” series of books. It uses rhymes and poetry to teach kids ages 4 to 10 about mule deer and encourage everyone to get outside. Twenty percent of the profits will go to Inspire a Kid Initiatives across the state.

Another local author is hoping to connect readers to the outdoors. Buckrail reports Brianna Gretsinger has released a seven-book series that follows Teton the elk calf as she goes on adventures around the valley. The stories are written with all reading levels in mind. They’re based on Gretsinger’s own experiences.

And, according to student travel company Rustic Pathways, in 2023, Wyoming had the second most private jet departures per 100,000 residents in the country.
Ivy Engel
Ivy started as a science news intern in the summer of 2019 and has been hooked on broadcast ever since. Her internship was supported by the Wyoming EPSCoR Summer Science Journalism Internship program. In the spring of 2020, she virtually graduated from the University of Wyoming with a B.S. in biology with minors in journalism and business. When she’s not writing for WPR, she enjoys baking, reading, playing with her dog, and caring for her many plants.
See stories by Ivy Engel

Enjoying stories like this?

Donate to help keep public radio strong across Wyoming.