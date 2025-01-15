Around Wyoming, Wednesday, January 15

A Sheridan local recently traveled across the world to speak about his passion project. The Sheridan Press reports Brian Deurloo was part of a panel on the impact of AI in water security at the 16th session of the Conference of the Parties (COP16) of the United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification. Deurloo is the president and founder of an environmental technology company dedicated to improving water quality.

A Cody teenager started his swim season off with a bang. The Cody enterprise reports Bradley McKenzie competed in the Speedo Winter Junior Championships. He qualified with a personal best time in the 100 m breaststroke. He also set a new personal best in the 200 m breaststroke that was five seconds faster than his previous time and just half a second off from the boy’s state record.

Former University of Wyoming quarterback Josh Allen recently became the first player in NFL history to post five consecutive seasons with at least 40 total touchdowns. SweetwaterNow reports only Aaron Rodgers has ever had five such seasons, but that was done non-consecutively.

And, according to Class Central, Wyoming is the second best state for a career in technology based on cost of attendance, percentage of degrees awarded in tech, and median earnings of tech grads.