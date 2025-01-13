Around Wyoming, Monday, January 13

According to the Wyoming Historical Society, on January 12, 1878, the first issue of “Carbon County News” was published in Rawlins. On January 12, 1886, a bill to create the University of Wyoming was introduced by the Ninth Legislature of the Territory of Wyoming. On January 13, 1874, Laramie City was officially incorporated. On January 14, 1981, Peggy Simson Curry was named Wyoming’s first poet laureate by Gov. Ed Herschler. On January 15, 1910, laborers poured the last bucket of concrete to complete the Buffalo Bill Dam on the Shoshone River west of Cody. It was 15 degrees below zero. On January 16, 1919, prohibition, also known as the “dry amendment”, was passed by the Wyoming Legislature. On January 18, 1890, the Rawlins newspaper editor said that unmarried men should be taxed $2.50.

And, according to the University of Wyoming American Heritage Center, on January 15, 1899, “The Wyoming Student” reported it doubts “if the extent and value of the collection of plants possessed by the University is fully known and appreciated, even by the closest friends of the institution.”