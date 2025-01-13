© 2025 Wyoming Public Media
800-729-5897 | 307-766-4240
Wyoming Public Media is a service of the University of Wyoming
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Transmission & Streaming Disruptions
Around Wyoming
Around Wyoming brings you news from around the state, keeping you informed with brief updates of stories you may have missed.

Around Wyoming, Monday, January 13

Wyoming Public Radio | By Ivy Engel
Published January 13, 2025 at 6:42 AM MST

According to the Wyoming Historical Society, on January 12, 1878, the first issue of “Carbon County News” was published in Rawlins. On January 12, 1886, a bill to create the University of Wyoming was introduced by the Ninth Legislature of the Territory of Wyoming. On January 13, 1874, Laramie City was officially incorporated. On January 14, 1981, Peggy Simson Curry was named Wyoming’s first poet laureate by Gov. Ed Herschler. On January 15, 1910, laborers poured the last bucket of concrete to complete the Buffalo Bill Dam on the Shoshone River west of Cody. It was 15 degrees below zero. On January 16, 1919, prohibition, also known as the “dry amendment”, was passed by the Wyoming Legislature. On January 18, 1890, the Rawlins newspaper editor said that unmarried men should be taxed $2.50.

And, according to the University of Wyoming American Heritage Center, on January 15, 1899, “The Wyoming Student” reported it doubts “if the extent and value of the collection of plants possessed by the University is fully known and appreciated, even by the closest friends of the institution.”
Ivy Engel
Ivy started as a science news intern in the summer of 2019 and has been hooked on broadcast ever since. Her internship was supported by the Wyoming EPSCoR Summer Science Journalism Internship program. In the spring of 2020, she virtually graduated from the University of Wyoming with a B.S. in biology with minors in journalism and business. When she’s not writing for WPR, she enjoys baking, reading, playing with her dog, and caring for her many plants.
See stories by Ivy Engel

Enjoying stories like this?

Donate to help keep public radio strong across Wyoming.