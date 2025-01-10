© 2025 Wyoming Public Media
Around Wyoming brings you news from around the state, keeping you informed with brief updates of stories you may have missed.

Around Wyoming, Friday, January 10

Wyoming Public Radio | By Ivy Engel
Published January 10, 2025 at 6:39 AM MST

A Weston County license plate collector recently found a very special plate. The Newcastle News Letter Journal reports Collin Townsend’s family has had the number 158 on their license plates since his grandfather. It was his draft number during World War Two, but he was exempted from service when it was pulled because he was an oil producer. Now, Townsend searches for Weston County 158 plates whenever he can. And thanks to another collector, who had no idea about Townsend’s quest, he’s added the 1952 version to his collection.

A Hyattville resident has embarked on a country-wide tour in her new bus. The Basin Republican-Rustler reports Allison Greer bought a 1989 Chevy bus set up for living and set out after Thanksgiving. She expects it will take her and Kronk the dog 16 to 18 months to tour the 48 contiguous United States.

A Sheridan High School graduate is now leading the United States Space Forces Japan at Yokota Air Base. The Sheridan Press reports Col. Ryan Laughton will work on security efforts for Space Force and U.S. Forces Japan.

And, according to student travel company Rustic Pathways, Wyoming is the fourth most interested state in studying abroad, and Japan is the place students are most interested in.
