Around Wyoming, Thursday, January 9

A Casper College veteran student will be better able to serve his community thanks to a timely donation. The Casper Star-Tribune reports 66-year-old John Mark Hutchins is studying to be a paramedic with a special interest in air care for critical individuals. He walked over three miles to classes for a year and a half, no matter the weather. When a local couple donated their car to the college, hoping for it to go to a veteran student, administrators knew just the guy. Hutchins was surprised with the new-to-him car and money that had been raised to help pay its registration and title fees.

A record number of students were selected from Lovell High School for the Wyoming All-State Choir. The Lovell Chronicle reports nine students will join 151 other singers performing at the All-State Gala Concert in Cheyenne in late January.

The University of Wyoming marching band rang in the new year with 21 other marching bands from across the country. Oil City News reports Western Thunder was selected to play in the Rose Bowl parade in California on January 1.

And, according to Smallpdf, Wyomingites are looking to use tech and AI to boost their productivity in the new year the most in the country.