Around Wyoming, Wednesday, January 8

A Guernsey-Sunrise technical trades instructor has received a national award. The Guernsey Gazette reports Troy Reichert won the Association for Career and Technical Education’s (CTE) 2025 Carl Perkins Community Service Award. It recognizes people who have significantly impacted their community with CTE and demonstrated leadership in programs and activities that promote student involvement in community service.

Several Sheridan WYO Rodeo professionals got to go to the National Finals Rodeo recently, as they had been nominated for awards. The Sheridan Press reports Will Rasmussen was nominated for Rodeo Announcer of the Year for the seventh time. Nate Jestes was a finalist for Bullfighter of the Year and was named one of three bullfighters to work the National Finals Rodeo, as was Meeteetse’s Dusty Tuckness. JJ Harrison was nominated for Clown/Barrelman of the Year. And Bobby Marriott was nominated for Pickup Man of the Year.

And, Casper streets will be cleared this winter by Logan Chillson. Oil City News reports Sheila B. submitted the winning name for this year’s “Name Our Snow Plow” contest in a nod to Casper’s own Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Logan Wilson.