Around Wyoming brings you news from around the state, keeping you informed with brief updates of stories you may have missed.

Around Wyoming, Tuesday, January 7

Wyoming Public Radio | By Ivy Engel
Published January 7, 2025 at 5:46 AM MST

A Douglas High School basketball player recently hit a major career milestone at the same time as her team did. The Douglas Budget reports senior Lauren Olsen made 2,000 career points and remains just shy of the state's girls’ career record. Her scoring helped lead the team to its 37th consecutive win.

The Eastern Wyoming College Fortnite team recently placed fourth in a national tournament. The Torrington Telegram reports Ryder Tillard and Allen Woodard represented the college at the National Junior College Athletic Association Esports National Tournament. This is the college’s first season in Esports.

A Cheyenne FedEx driver has been awarded the Civilian Lifesaving Award. The Wyoming Tribune Eagle reports Shane Blackmon was delivering packages when he noticed a car overturned on railroad tracks and a woman sitting by it. He stopped and the woman said she had crashed her vehicle onto the tracks to try to kill herself. He called 911, and, while waiting for emergency responders, he managed to stop an incoming train to keep it from hitting the car, and he stopped the woman from stepping in front of another train coming in from the other direction.

And, according to QR Code Generator, Wyoming is the best state for a romantic vacation on a budget.
