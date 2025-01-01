Photos: Scenes after attack in New Orleans on New Year's Day

The FBI is calling it terrorism after 10 people were killed and dozens more injured when a man driving a truck barreled through a crowd of people in New Orleans during New Year's eve holiday celebrations.
Authorities say the driver drove around a barricade and plowed through a crowd along Bourbon Street, the city's iconic stretch of bars and hotels.
New Orleans Police Chief Anne Kirkpatrick says the driver was trying to hurt people.
"He was hellbent on creating the carnage and damage that he did," New Orleans Police Chief Anne Kirkpatrick said.
After crashing his truck, the suspect exchanged fire with police, wounding 2 officers. Police shot and killed the suspect. the FBI is now investigating the attack as an act of terrorism.
The White House said President Biden spoke to New Orleans Mayor Latoya Cantrell this morning to offer full federal support.