Photos: Scenes after attack in New Orleans on New Year's Day

The FBI is calling it terrorism after 10 people were killed and dozens more injured when a man driving a truck barreled through a crowd of people in New Orleans during New Year's eve holiday celebrations.

Authorities say the driver drove around a barricade and plowed through a crowd along Bourbon Street, the city's iconic stretch of bars and hotels.

New Orleans Police Chief Anne Kirkpatrick says the driver was trying to hurt people.

"He was hellbent on creating the carnage and damage that he did," New Orleans Police Chief Anne Kirkpatrick said.

After crashing his truck, the suspect exchanged fire with police, wounding 2 officers. Police shot and killed the suspect. the FBI is now investigating the attack as an act of terrorism.

The White House said President Biden spoke to New Orleans Mayor Latoya Cantrell this morning to offer full federal support.

Copyright 2025 NPR

Gerald Herbert / AP / AP Investigators work the scene after a person drove a vehicle into a crowd earlier on Canal and Bourbon Street in New Orleans.

Michael DeMocker / Getty Images / Getty Images The Orleans Parish Coroner van returns to the scene on Bourbon Street after at least ten people were killed when a person allegedly drove into the crowd.

Gerald Herbert / AP / AP Emergency services attend the scene after a vehicle drove into a crowd on New Orleans' Canal and Bourbon Street.

Michael DeMocker / Getty Images / Getty Images Law enforcement officers from multiple agencies work the scene on Bourbon Street after at least ten people were killed when a person allegedly drove into the crowd in the early morning hours of New Year's Day.

Matthew Hinton / AP / AP The FBI investigates the area on Orleans Street and Bourbon Street by St. Louis Cathedral in the French Quarter where a suspicious package was detonated after a person drove a truck into a crowd earlier on Bourbon Street.

Gerald Herbert / AP / AP Superintendent of Police for the New Orleans Police Department Anne Kirkpatrick makes a statement after a vehicle drove into a crowd on New Orleans' Canal and Bourbon Street.

Jack Brook / AP / AP A New Orleans police officer searches the area near a crime scene after a vehicle drove into a crowd on Canal and Bourbon Street.

Matthew Hinton / AFP/Getty Images / AFP/Getty Images Police cordon off the area around the site of the overnight attack in the French Quarter of New Orleans.