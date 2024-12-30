Around Wyoming, Monday, December 30

According to the Wyoming Historical Society, on December 30, 1942, a Riverton couple converted 10,100 nickels into two war bonds. That next year on December 30, 1943, the quota for new bicycles for January was cut in half. 40 were allotted to Wyoming. On December 31, 1912, the U.S.S. Wyoming was made the president’s flagship. On January 1, 1890, the “Cheyenne Sun” stated that that year would mark Wyoming’s transition from a dependent territory to a sovereign state. It was right. Wyoming became a state six months later. On January 1, 1923, the Teton County government was organized. On January 1, 1983, a rare Virginia rail bird was found south of Casper Mountain in the Bates Hole Christmas bird count. On January 2, 1949, the Notorious Blizzard of 1949 began. On January 4, 1897, the Big Horn County government was organized with its county seat in Basin City.

And according to the University of Wyoming American Heritage Center, on January 1, 1925, the Cowboys played their first basketball game in the Cheyenne High School gym. They beat Kearney State 39-13.