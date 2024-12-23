© 2024 Wyoming Public Media
Around Wyoming brings you news from around the state, keeping you informed with brief updates of stories you may have missed.

Around Wyoming, Monday, December 23

Wyoming Public Radio | By Ivy Engel
Published December 23, 2024 at 6:13 AM MST

According to the Wyoming Historical Society, on December 22, 1969, a huge mural carved out of a large cottonwood trunk and depicting the state’s history was placed in the coffee shop at Casper’s Ramada Inn. It took six weeks to complete. On December 24, 1866, the first Christmas tree in Wyoming was lit near Glenrock. The next year on December 24, 1867, the Dakota Territorial Legislature passed an act incorporating the city of Cheyenne. On December 24, 1966, the University of Wyoming beat Florida State 28 to 20 in the Sun Bowl. On December 25, 1882, the first recorded turkey dinner in Wyoming was held at Fort McKinney. On December 27, 1867, Sweetwater County was created. It was originally named Carter County and was created by the Dakota Territory. On December 28, 1905, the first issue of the “Worland Grit” newspaper was published.

And according to the University of Wyoming American Heritage Center, on December 22, 1977, the journalism department received a $1,000 travel grant from the Reader’s Digest Foundation. The funds allowed students to travel for class to newspaper facilities for tours, attend conferences, and visit the State Legislature.
