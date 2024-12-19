Around Wyoming, Thursday, December 19

The Valley Service Organization’s Giving Tree was rendered tagless just ten days after going up. The Saratoga Sun reports children from Saratoga and Encampment, as well as some nursing home residents, filled out anonymized tags with their age, sizes, favorite colors, wants and needs. Over 100 tags were picked up and will provide Christmas presents to those living with less.

Some Wyoming kids got to go to Philadelphia for Thanksgiving, but not to feast - to march. The Douglas Budget reports the Wyoming High School All-State Marching Band performed in the annual Philadelphia Thanksgiving Day Parade. They struck up a tune for nearly three memorable hours as they marched through the City of Brotherly Love.

The Sheridan College marketing team recently received accolades at the National Council for Marketing and Public Relations District 4 Medallion Awards Ceremony. The Sheridan Press reports the team won first place for viewbook, first place for flyer, and third place for digital advertisement series. They now advance to the national competition.

And, according to social casino website McLuck, Wyoming had the third highest increase in gaming revenue since last year.