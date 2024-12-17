© 2024 Wyoming Public Media
Around Wyoming brings you news from around the state, keeping you informed with brief updates of stories you may have missed.

Around Wyoming, Tuesday, December 17

Wyoming Public Radio | By Ivy Engel
Published December 17, 2024 at 7:02 AM MST

Some Christian Sheridan athletes recently shared their sport and their faith in Mexico. The Sheridan Press reports members of a jiu-jitsu group at Grindhouse Gym traveled to Juarez, Mexico to teach the sport and build faith-based relationships with and within the community.

Four Evanston lifters recently participated in the national competition for powerlifters. The Uinta County Herald reports Celia Williams set the new state record for bench press at the event. She already holds state records for squat and deadlift. Kole Garfield set a personal record in bench press with 93 pounds. Maggie Jones’ bench press also set the Wyoming state record for her age and weight class. And Jones set personal records in both bench press and deadlift. Ashleigh Clyne also competed.

Casper police recently responded to a suspicious activity call that turned out to be just plain weird. Oil City News reports a person believed a couple of kids were breaking into her neighbor’s vehicle. The kids fled when the cops arrived. Officers found silly string, confetti, and approximately 100 hot dogs affixed to sticks in the front yard. Ten hot dogs were also placed in a row on the front steps. The property owner had no idea who could have done it.
