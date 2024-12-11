© 2024 Wyoming Public Media
Around Wyoming brings you news from around the state, keeping you informed with brief updates of stories you may have missed.

Around Wyoming, Wednesday, December 11

Wyoming Public Radio | By Ivy Engel
Published December 11, 2024 at 6:15 AM MST

A well-known clock in downtown Casper will soon be returning to the family that put it there. Oil City News reports it stood outside of Ayers Jewelry, which operated there from the 1920s until 2013. The family left the clock in the City’s care but recently decided they wanted it back. It worked out in the City’s favor, too, as maintenance had become a challenge.

Five servicemen and women from the Basin and Greybull areas received care packages thanks to a couple local women. The Basin Republican-Rustler reports when Olivia Strohscheim and Barbara Anne Greene asked the community for suggestions of who to send packages to, they got more names than they could handle. But, with the help of local businesses, clubs, schools, and residents, they were able to build the packages and send them overseas. The women hope to continue the project throughout the year.

Meanwhile, servicemembers who have returned home are invited to pick up a veteran’s bucket in Rock Springs. The Rock Springs Rocket Miner reports the American Legion worked with local businesses to fill buckets with goodies. No two buckets are alike. The Legion’s Jim James says they are meant to show local vets compassion and gratitude for their service and to remind them that they aren’t alone. The buckets can also be delivered locally.
