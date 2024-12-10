Around Wyoming, Tuesday, December 10

Two Park County locations have been named to the National Register of Historic Places. The Cody Enterprise reports the Sage Creek Community Clubhouse east of Cody was built in 1924. It has been used since then for potlucks, dances, 4-H events, and other public gatherings. And also, the Powell American Legion Hall is now the home of the Homesteader Museum. The large log structure was built in 1933-34 and is only the second site within the town of Powell to be listed on the National Register.

America’s Best Restaurants Roadshow has featured two more Wyoming eateries. County10 reports the episodes for Lander’s Mamaw’s Kitchen and Mulino Italian Bistro are both available to watch on YouTube.

Two Casper residents have some new gold hardware. Oil City News reports Sam Dia and his partner Craig Plante won the doubles title at the Lapiplasty Pickleball World Championships in Texas. In a best two out of three showdown, their last match ended in an 11–2, 11–3 victory.

And, JeffBet has named Cheyenne as the 10th best city for wintertime stargazing in the country. The rankings were based on light and air pollution and cloud cover.