Around Wyoming, Thursday, December 5

A new plaque celebrates the return of the Bells of Balangiga (b-al-an-ghee-ghuh) to the Philippines. The Wyoming Tribune Eagle reports they were taken by U.S. troops during the Philippine-American War and were kept on F.E. Warren Air Force Base for decades. They were returned nearly six years ago, but the historic event didn’t have anything to commemorate it. So, veteran Dave McCracken put the plaque’s creation and dedication into motion. It now represents the renewed ties between the two countries.

A soda shop in Sheridan is celebrating its first Christmas with community events. The Sheridan Press reports the staff will sell Christmas trees and host live music and a living nativity. The soda shop has also partnered with the nonprofit ministry Sheridan Young Life and will donate some proceeds back to them.

The Child Development Center of Natrona County is one of three finalists for the 2025 Daniels Fund Medal of Excellence. The award celebrates nonprofit organizations that create lasting, positive change in their communities. The winner will be named in January.

And, according to SmileHub, Wyoming has the third tightest-knit communities in the country.