Around Wyoming, Tuesday, December 3

A Rock Springs businessman spread the cheer this Thanksgiving. The Rock Springs Rocket Miner reports Jerry Zhang gave 30 Thanksgiving meals to families in need and another 100 to the Loaves and Fishes Soup Kitchen. He says this is his way of giving thanks for and giving back to his community.

The local VFW Post in Buffalo is building community among its members. The Buffalo Bulletin reports up to 20 members gather every morning for jokes, camaraderie, and breakfast. They’re hoping to increase breakfast club members and honor new, regular attendees with a mug with their military branch and name on it that hangs over the coffeemaker.

A couple of Casperites are working together to preserve a small piece of Wyoming history. WyoFile reports the iconic Tumble Inn neon sign near Powder River has been there since the ’60s and had started to wear and fade. So Jonathan Thorne bought it and enlisted Connie Morgan and John Huff to completely refurbish the sign. They hope to unveil it in its new downtown Casper location over Memorial Day weekend.

And, according to gaming site Clash.gg, Monopoly is Wyoming’s favorite board game.