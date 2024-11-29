Around Wyoming, Friday, November 29

Riverton High Schoolers rallied students from across the district, and even the state, to collect and send donations for hurricane and flood victims in North Carolina. The Riverton Ranger reports the National Honor Society filled a semi truck full of warm clothing, canned goods, baby items, pet supplies, 4,000 pounds of pinto beans from a Fremont County farm, and more. The school happened to be hosting the State Student Council conference this year, so they mustered councils across the state to contribute, too. And local trucker Mike Osborn donated his own time and gas money to transport the precious load.

Hollywood has made it to Saratoga! Though not in the way you might think. The Saratoga Sun reports prop money in all different denominations has been discovered throughout town. The bills look relatively real, except for a few small details, and they’re printed on normal paper, not money paper. The police department isn’t sure where it came from or how much is out there.

And, the Bureau of Land Management is selling its annual Christmas tree permits again. To cut down your own tree this year, visit their website or your local BLM Wyoming Field office.