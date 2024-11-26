Around Wyoming, Tuesday, November 26

The City of Laramie is full of Snow Angels! No, not the imprint in the snow, but people who shovel for those who can’t. County5 reports the volunteer program was started two winters ago. The Angels clear sidewalks for those who are unable to due to age, disability, or physical impairment.

A Sweetwater County resident has laced up her sneakers for a trip to Boston. The Rock Springs Rocket Miner reports Julie Seymour qualified for next year’s Boston Marathon by just under 14 minutes. And she placed third in her division in the Ogden Marathon, which was the qualifying run.

The Moose hockey team recently returned from a big trip, too. The Jackson Hole News and Guide reports the high school team traveled out of the country for the first time for four games in Canada. They were traveling with the adult team and both played their games appropriately smattered with trash talk, fights, and old-fashioned camaraderie.

And, according to student travel company Rustic Pathways, Wyoming is the seventh most adventurous state in the country. The ranking was based on Google Keyword Planner data related to various adventurous activities like hiking, camping, skydiving, and snowsports.