© 2024 Wyoming Public Media
800-729-5897 | 307-766-4240
Wyoming Public Media is a service of the University of Wyoming
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Transmission & Streaming Disruptions
Around Wyoming
Around Wyoming brings you news from around the state, keeping you informed with brief updates of stories you may have missed.

Around Wyoming, Tuesday, November 26

Wyoming Public Radio | By Ivy Engel
Published November 26, 2024 at 6:00 AM MST

The City of Laramie is full of Snow Angels! No, not the imprint in the snow, but people who shovel for those who can’t. County5 reports the volunteer program was started two winters ago. The Angels clear sidewalks for those who are unable to due to age, disability, or physical impairment.

A Sweetwater County resident has laced up her sneakers for a trip to Boston. The Rock Springs Rocket Miner reports Julie Seymour qualified for next year’s Boston Marathon by just under 14 minutes. And she placed third in her division in the Ogden Marathon, which was the qualifying run.

The Moose hockey team recently returned from a big trip, too. The Jackson Hole News and Guide reports the high school team traveled out of the country for the first time for four games in Canada. They were traveling with the adult team and both played their games appropriately smattered with trash talk, fights, and old-fashioned camaraderie.

And, according to student travel company Rustic Pathways, Wyoming is the seventh most adventurous state in the country. The ranking was based on Google Keyword Planner data related to various adventurous activities like hiking, camping, skydiving, and snowsports.
Ivy Engel
Ivy started as a science news intern in the summer of 2019 and has been hooked on broadcast ever since. Her internship was supported by the Wyoming EPSCoR Summer Science Journalism Internship program. In the spring of 2020, she virtually graduated from the University of Wyoming with a B.S. in biology with minors in journalism and business. When she’s not writing for WPR, she enjoys baking, reading, playing with her dog, and caring for her many plants.
See stories by Ivy Engel

Enjoying stories like this?

Donate to help keep public radio strong across Wyoming.