Around Wyoming, Monday, November 25

According to the Wyoming Historical Society, on November 24, 1890, Francis E. Warren resigned from his position as the state’s first governor after just six weeks in office. He had successfully run for election and was nominated by the Wyoming Legislature to the U.S. Senate. He died on the same day 39 years later in Washington D.C. He served 37 years in the U.S. Senate. On November 24, 1962, a Hudson resident named Joe Schroeder offered 40 acres of his land for the proposed Central Wyoming Community College. On November 28, 1915, it was announced that a 94-year-old woman from Buffalo “holds the record for long distance automobiling for [a] woman of her advanced age.” She drove from Sheridan to Buffalo. On November 28, 1946, the Cheyenne police recovered a stolen car in a record time of nine minutes. On November 29, 1949, the Old Depot Bridge that crosses the Shoshone River in Cody was dismantled. It was originally built by the Burlington Railroad but had been converted for cars. And, November 30, 1927, was the first day of the Fremont County Turkey Show in Lander.