Around Wyoming brings you news from around the state, keeping you informed with brief updates of stories you may have missed.

Around Wyoming, Thursday, November 21

Wyoming Public Radio | By Ivy Engel
Published November 21, 2024 at 6:15 PM MST

A Teton County doctor recently competed in an endurance motorcycle race. The Jackson Hole News & Guide reports Dr. Chris Hills rode in the Baja 1000 Ironman. While he had done some similar races, this was the most intense one. Fewer than 50 percent of people typically finish the race. Hills was one of those people. But, he got to raise awareness for Wide Open: Brody Hills Foundation in honor of his late son.

Sinks Canyon State Park is leading the charge in digitally preserving rock art. The Lander Journal reports the art is starting to wear, mostly due to age and the elements. The park has secured funding and new equipment to start taking high quality photos of the art. It started the project about a year before the state legislature started looking into funding similar work across Wyoming and served as a kind of test case.

A Sheridan High School graduate has been recognized at the beginning of her career. The Sheridan Press reports McKenzie Butcher received the Young Careerist award from the Bozeman Professional Women organization.

And, according to Skyline Social, Wyoming is the eighth state most influenced by celebrity endorsements.
