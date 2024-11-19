Around Wyoming, Wednesday, November 20

More than 100 people recently turned out to remember the Queen of the Tetons. The Jackson Hole News & Guide reports mourners held a candlelight vigil for Grizzly 399. They spoke about her loss and then kept their candles lit for 3 minutes and 99 seconds through freezing wind and rain.

A University of Wyoming wrestler recently added another win under his belt. Sophomore Jore Volk was invited to the NWCA All-Star Classic, where he took on a previous foe. The final score was 8-2, earning Volk’s third win in a row over him out of four matches.

A Burns FFA member was recently recognized for his work with livestock. Hayden Hubbard raises show pigs, show cattle, and market steers, plus provides processed meat for consumers. He was announced as the National Proficiency Award Winner in Diversified Livestock Production - Entrepreneurship/Placement at the National FFA conference.

And, according to website QR Code Generator, Canada is Wyomingite’s first choice country to relocate to. New Zealand is second. The rankings were determined based on average monthly searches for relocation terms.