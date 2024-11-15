© 2024 Wyoming Public Media
800-729-5897 | 307-766-4240
Wyoming Public Media is a service of the University of Wyoming
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Transmission & Streaming Disruptions
Around Wyoming
Around Wyoming brings you news from around the state, keeping you informed with brief updates of stories you may have missed.

Around Wyoming, Friday, November 15

Wyoming Public Radio | By Ivy Engel
Published November 15, 2024 at 6:57 AM MST

A Worland 9-year-old has discovered a new passion: growing giant pumpkins. Northern Wyoming News reports Ananias Williams accidentally grew a 150 lb pumpkin last year. This year, Ananias carefully planted and cared for his seeds as they grew into a 223 lb pumpkin. His goal was to have it smashed at the annual pumpkin drop, so he named it “Felicia”, so he could say “Bye, Felicia!” as it dropped. His next goal? A 300 lb pumpkin.

The Moose girls’ hockey team recently hosted its first home tournament in three years - and got a four win streak out of it. The Jackson Hole News and Guide reports the team had a rough, two loss start that they managed to turn around into three wins. The fourth and last win was a nail-biter.

University of Wyoming diver Alicia Gonzalez has been named a Mountain West Conference Diver of the Week for the third consecutive week. This is the seventh time she’s been recognized and she’s now just two more recognitions away from tying the school record for career Mountain West Diver of the Week awards.

And, Trail End State Historic Site in Sheridan has been named in the top 20 Best Historic Holiday Homes in the Country by USAToday. Readers can vote for the top ten through December 2.
Ivy Engel
Ivy started as a science news intern in the summer of 2019 and has been hooked on broadcast ever since. Her internship was supported by the Wyoming EPSCoR Summer Science Journalism Internship program. In the spring of 2020, she virtually graduated from the University of Wyoming with a B.S. in biology with minors in journalism and business. When she’s not writing for WPR, she enjoys baking, reading, playing with her dog, and caring for her many plants.
See stories by Ivy Engel

Enjoying stories like this?

Donate to help keep public radio strong across Wyoming.