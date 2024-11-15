Around Wyoming, Friday, November 15

A Worland 9-year-old has discovered a new passion: growing giant pumpkins. Northern Wyoming News reports Ananias Williams accidentally grew a 150 lb pumpkin last year. This year, Ananias carefully planted and cared for his seeds as they grew into a 223 lb pumpkin. His goal was to have it smashed at the annual pumpkin drop, so he named it “Felicia”, so he could say “Bye, Felicia!” as it dropped. His next goal? A 300 lb pumpkin.

The Moose girls’ hockey team recently hosted its first home tournament in three years - and got a four win streak out of it. The Jackson Hole News and Guide reports the team had a rough, two loss start that they managed to turn around into three wins. The fourth and last win was a nail-biter.

University of Wyoming diver Alicia Gonzalez has been named a Mountain West Conference Diver of the Week for the third consecutive week. This is the seventh time she’s been recognized and she’s now just two more recognitions away from tying the school record for career Mountain West Diver of the Week awards.

And, Trail End State Historic Site in Sheridan has been named in the top 20 Best Historic Holiday Homes in the Country by USAToday. Readers can vote for the top ten through December 2.