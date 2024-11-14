© 2024 Wyoming Public Media
800-729-5897 | 307-766-4240
Wyoming Public Media is a service of the University of Wyoming
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Transmission & Streaming Disruptions
Around Wyoming
Around Wyoming brings you news from around the state, keeping you informed with brief updates of stories you may have missed.

Around Wyoming, Thursday, November 14

Wyoming Public Radio | By Ivy Engel
Published November 14, 2024 at 6:57 AM MST

A Grand Teton native just ran in one of the hardest races in the world to raise awareness of the effects of climate change. The Jackson Hole News and Guide reports Kelly Halpin has a vast resume of course records, Fastest Known Times, and more. The kingdom of Bhutan invited her and 15 others to compete in the Snowman Race covering more than 126 miles and almost 18,000 feet of elevation in five days. The course shows the impacts of climate change throughout the Himalayas and encourages the runners to become climate ambassadors. Halpin placed fourth in the women’s division.

The staff of the Legacy Living and Rehabilitation Center recently went “above and beyond” to find a resident’s lost wedding ring. The Gillette News Record reports Marcia More was handing out Halloween candy when it slipped off of her finger and into a trick-or-treater’s bag. The staff quickly spread the word through town and the ring was returned less than a week later.

The Wyoming Rescue Mission honored homeless veterans with a special lunch. K2Radio reports the event was meant to offer veterans a chance to connect, enjoy camaraderie, and be honored for their service.

And, according to Casino Alpha, Yellowstone is the country's third most Instagrammable National Park.
Ivy Engel
Ivy started as a science news intern in the summer of 2019 and has been hooked on broadcast ever since. Her internship was supported by the Wyoming EPSCoR Summer Science Journalism Internship program. In the spring of 2020, she virtually graduated from the University of Wyoming with a B.S. in biology with minors in journalism and business. When she’s not writing for WPR, she enjoys baking, reading, playing with her dog, and caring for her many plants.
See stories by Ivy Engel

Enjoying stories like this?

Donate to help keep public radio strong across Wyoming.