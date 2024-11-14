Around Wyoming, Thursday, November 14

A Grand Teton native just ran in one of the hardest races in the world to raise awareness of the effects of climate change. The Jackson Hole News and Guide reports Kelly Halpin has a vast resume of course records, Fastest Known Times, and more. The kingdom of Bhutan invited her and 15 others to compete in the Snowman Race covering more than 126 miles and almost 18,000 feet of elevation in five days. The course shows the impacts of climate change throughout the Himalayas and encourages the runners to become climate ambassadors. Halpin placed fourth in the women’s division.

The staff of the Legacy Living and Rehabilitation Center recently went “above and beyond” to find a resident’s lost wedding ring. The Gillette News Record reports Marcia More was handing out Halloween candy when it slipped off of her finger and into a trick-or-treater’s bag. The staff quickly spread the word through town and the ring was returned less than a week later.

The Wyoming Rescue Mission honored homeless veterans with a special lunch. K2Radio reports the event was meant to offer veterans a chance to connect, enjoy camaraderie, and be honored for their service.

And, according to Casino Alpha, Yellowstone is the country's third most Instagrammable National Park.