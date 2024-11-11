Around Wyoming, Monday, November 11

According to the Wyoming Historical Society, on November 10, 1954, Rock Springs women began a drive against lurid comic books. On November 11, 1990, the expanded War Memorial Stadium sold out for the first time. More than 33,000 spectators watched the University of Wyoming take on BYU. On November 12, 1889, the recently incorporated town of Newcastle held its first municipal election. One year later, on November 12, 1890, the first state legislature was called to order. On November 12, 1926, Governor Nellie Tayloe Ross returned to Cheyenne after being a guest of Queen Marie of Romania in a ceremony in Denver. On November 13, 1913, the Thermopolis Record reported that wheat brought from an Egyptian tomb and sown in Wyoming’s splendid soil promises to make a record. On November 13, 1915, Thermopolis sheepman James Dickie experimented using his airplane to herd sheep. In other sheep news, on November 14, 1935, Crook County News reported that a Montana man was killed by a flying sheep. We don’t know how the sheep got airborne.