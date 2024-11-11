© 2024 Wyoming Public Media
Around Wyoming brings you news from around the state, keeping you informed with brief updates of stories you may have missed.

Around Wyoming, Monday, November 11

Wyoming Public Radio | By Ivy Engel
Published November 11, 2024 at 6:56 AM MST

According to the Wyoming Historical Society, on November 10, 1954, Rock Springs women began a drive against lurid comic books. On November 11, 1990, the expanded War Memorial Stadium sold out for the first time. More than 33,000 spectators watched the University of Wyoming take on BYU. On November 12, 1889, the recently incorporated town of Newcastle held its first municipal election. One year later, on November 12, 1890, the first state legislature was called to order. On November 12, 1926, Governor Nellie Tayloe Ross returned to Cheyenne after being a guest of Queen Marie of Romania in a ceremony in Denver. On November 13, 1913, the Thermopolis Record reported that wheat brought from an Egyptian tomb and sown in Wyoming’s splendid soil promises to make a record. On November 13, 1915, Thermopolis sheepman James Dickie experimented using his airplane to herd sheep. In other sheep news, on November 14, 1935, Crook County News reported that a Montana man was killed by a flying sheep. We don’t know how the sheep got airborne.
Ivy started as a science news intern in the summer of 2019 and has been hooked on broadcast ever since. Her internship was supported by the Wyoming EPSCoR Summer Science Journalism Internship program. In the spring of 2020, she virtually graduated from the University of Wyoming with a B.S. in biology with minors in journalism and business. When she’s not writing for WPR, she enjoys baking, reading, playing with her dog, and caring for her many plants.
