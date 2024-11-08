Elwood Edwards, the voice behind AOL’s famous 'You've got mail' alert, has died at 74

ARI SHAPIRO, HOST:

Some of the greatest and most enduring quotes of all time are just three words long. Think Shakespeare's et tu, Brute? Or Nike's just do it.

JUANA SUMMERS, HOST:

And, of course, who could forget...

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

ELWOOD EDWARDS: (As AOL email voice) You've got mail.

SUMMERS: It is difficult to imagine in an era of smartwatches and push alerts, but for '90s kids like me, those three words - they held incredible power.

SHAPIRO: As we waited for the dial-up internet tone to gurgle and spin...

(SOUNDBITE OF DIAL-UP INTERNET TONE)

SHAPIRO: ...Those three little words...

EDWARDS: (As AOL email voice) You've got mail.

SHAPIRO: ...Meant that a note from a friend, a distant relative, a boyfriend or a girlfriend, was now being delivered electronically, by way of the nascent America Online email service.

SUMMERS: Well, the man who uttered those words, Elwood Edwards, died this week at his home in North Carolina. He was 74.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

EDWARDS: Hi. I'm Elwood Edwards.

SUMMERS: In 2012, Edwards recorded a video about the origins of his now famous catchphrase.

SHAPIRO: His wife, who worked at Quantum Computing Services, which later became AOL, overheard executives talking about needing a voice for one of its products.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

EDWARDS: So she volunteered my voice, and on a cassette deck in my living room, I recorded the phrases that you've come to know - Welcome. You've got mail. File's done. Goodbye - and what started off as a test has continued to this day.

SUMMERS: It was 1989, and Edwards was paid 200 bucks for the recording, which at one point he estimated was heard more than 35 million times a day.

SHAPIRO: Fortunately, Edwards had other means of income. He had a long career that spanned AM r44adio, local news and commercial voiceover work.

SUMMERS: But his era-defining mantra took on a life of its own, with Edwards and the phrase, you've got mail, popping up everywhere, from "The Simpsons"...

(SOUNDBITE OF TV SHOW, "THE SIMPSONS")

EDWARDS: (As Virtual Doctor) Welcome to Virtual Doctor.

YEARDLEY SMITH: (As Lisa Simpson) Crusty sores?

DAN CASTELLANETA: (As Homer Simpson) Yes.

SMITH: (As Lisa Simpson) Horrible wailing?

CASTELLANETA: (As Homer Simpson) Yes. Yes.

SMITH: (As Lisa Simpson) Any exposure to unsanitary conditions?

NANCY CARTWRIGHT: (As Bart Simpson) Duh, we're pigs.

SMITH: (As Lisa Simpson) OK, and diagnose.

EDWARDS: (As Virtual Doctor) You've got leprosy.

DAN CASTELLANETA AND NANCY CARTWRIGHT: (As Homer Simpson and Bart Simpson) Leprosy?

SUMMERS: He also popped up on "The Tonight Show."

(SOUNDBITE OF TV SHOW, "THE TONIGHT SHOW")

JIMMY FALLON: Ladies and gentlemen, please welcome the actual guy who recorded the you've got mail sound for AOL. Elwood Edwards, everybody.

(CHEERING)

EDWARDS: Welcome. You've got mail.

(CHEERING)

SHAPIRO: And, of course, that famous phrase reunited Meg Ryan and Tom Hanks, lending both plot point and title to a 1998 rom-com.

(SOUNDBITE OF FILM, "YOU'VE GOT MAIL")

MEG RYAN: (As Kathleen Kelly) I turn on my computer...

(SOUNDBITE OF ELECTRONIC BEEPING)

RYAN: (As Kathleen Kelly) ...I go online...

EDWARDS: (As AOL email voice) Welcome.

RYAN: (As Kathleen Kelly) ...And my breath catches in my chest until I hear three little words.

EDWARDS: (As AOL email voice) You've got mail.

RYAN: (As Kathleen Kelly) You've got mail.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "PLEASE MR. POSTMAN")

THE MARVELETTES: (Singing) Oh, yes, wait a minute, Mr. Postman.

SUMMERS: So to Elwood Edwards, whose voice has spanned generations, we've got three more words for you, rest in peace.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "PLEASE MR. POSTMAN")

THE MARVELETTES: (Singing) Oh, yeah. Is there a letter in your bag for me? Please, please, Mr. Postman. I've been waiting such a long time. Oh, yeah. Since I heard from this boyfriend of mine. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

