Who will control the House? It’s down to these uncalled races

By Hilary Fung,
Domenico Montanaro
Published November 7, 2024 at 2:40 PM MST

Updated November 08, 2024 at 12:11 PM ET

Control of the House is still too close to call, according to the Associated Press. There is still a lot of outstanding vote in western states, like California, where there are multiple competitive races.

Democrats need a net gain of 4 seats to win the majority.

  • Democrats have flipped 4 seats and are leading in 2 other of the 11 remaining Republican-held competitive seats.

  • Republicans have flipped 3 and are leading in 2 of the 10 remaining Democratic-held competitive seats.

If that all holds, Democrats would be +6 and Republicans +5 for just a net gain of D+1.

That would mean, if all that holds, Republicans would keep the House with a 3-seat majority.

Hilary Fung
Domenico Montanaro
Domenico Montanaro is NPR's senior political editor/correspondent.
