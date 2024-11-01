© 2024 Wyoming Public Media
800-729-5897 | 307-766-4240
Wyoming Public Media is a service of the University of Wyoming
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Transmission & Streaming Disruptions
Around Wyoming
Around Wyoming brings you news from around the state, keeping you informed with brief updates of stories you may have missed.

Around Wyoming, Friday, November 1

Wyoming Public Radio | By Ivy Engel
Published November 1, 2024 at 6:27 AM MDT

According to the Wyoming Historical Society, on October 27, 1947, in the midst of the Communism scare in the United States, the University of Wyoming trustees appointed a committee to examine social science textbooks that were being used on campus to see if any were subversive or un-American. On October 29, 1993, three-time All-American Kenny Sailors was inducted into the UW Athletics Hall of Fame. He’s also often credited with inventing the jump shot. On October 31, 1913, Wyoming’s stretch of the Lincoln Highway was dedicated. It was one of the first transcontinental highways in the country. On October 31, 1942, Parco residents voted to change the town’s name to Sinclair. On November 1, 1906, a traveling salesman remarked that Worland was the most attractive new place he ever saw. On November 2, 1948, Lester Hunt was elected as U.S. senator for Wyoming.

And, according to the University of Wyoming American Heritage Center, on October 28, 1891, plans to construct a Mechanical Arts Building were approved. When it was completed two years later, it was the second building to be constructed on campus.
Ivy Engel
Ivy started as a science news intern in the summer of 2019 and has been hooked on broadcast ever since. Her internship was supported by the Wyoming EPSCoR Summer Science Journalism Internship program. In the spring of 2020, she virtually graduated from the University of Wyoming with a B.S. in biology with minors in journalism and business. When she’s not writing for WPR, she enjoys baking, reading, playing with her dog, and caring for her many plants.
See stories by Ivy Engel

Enjoying stories like this?

Donate to help keep public radio strong across Wyoming.