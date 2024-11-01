Around Wyoming, Friday, November 1

According to the Wyoming Historical Society, on October 27, 1947, in the midst of the Communism scare in the United States, the University of Wyoming trustees appointed a committee to examine social science textbooks that were being used on campus to see if any were subversive or un-American. On October 29, 1993, three-time All-American Kenny Sailors was inducted into the UW Athletics Hall of Fame. He’s also often credited with inventing the jump shot. On October 31, 1913, Wyoming’s stretch of the Lincoln Highway was dedicated. It was one of the first transcontinental highways in the country. On October 31, 1942, Parco residents voted to change the town’s name to Sinclair. On November 1, 1906, a traveling salesman remarked that Worland was the most attractive new place he ever saw. On November 2, 1948, Lester Hunt was elected as U.S. senator for Wyoming.

And, according to the University of Wyoming American Heritage Center, on October 28, 1891, plans to construct a Mechanical Arts Building were approved. When it was completed two years later, it was the second building to be constructed on campus.