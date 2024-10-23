Around Wyoming, Wednesday, October 23

Sheridanites recently came together to honor veterans in a unique way. The Sheridan Press reports the national volunteer group Saluting Branches held its first event at the Sheridan Municipal Cemetery. They partnered with locals to provide tree care and landscaping services at the place where more than 2,300 veterans are buried.

The Casper Airport recently honored one of its long-serving employees. John “Dale” Latham served as an officer with the U.S. Customs Service and later with U.S. Customs and Border Protection from 1975 until he passed away unexpectedly earlier this year. He was based at the Casper Airport the whole time. The U.S. Customs and Border Protection General Aviation Facility there now bears Dale’s name and a plaque in his honor.

The Chief of Staff at the Wyoming Department of Education has been selected to serve on a national policy task force. Dicky Shanor will be part of a 12-person advisory committee to the board that oversees a test known as the Nation’s Report Card.

And, according to WalletHub, Wyoming is the 10th safest state in the country. It ranked highly in personal and residential safety, and in financial safety.