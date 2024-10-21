Around Wyoming, Tuesday, October 22

Two Park County retirees should be returning from their African adventure any day now. The Powell Tribune reports Deb White and Cathy Blanchard only became good friends three years ago. Cathy never had the urge to climb a mountain before, but now, their shared interest in Africa landed them on Mount Kilimanjaro. They trained for the last year for the 19,340-foot climb.

A Sundance High School senior recently took third place at the Olympics of dog agility. The Sundance Times reports Karen Ulmer and her six-year-old Shetland sheepdog Keona have been working toward this competition for years. They joined around 400 teams from the U.S., Australia, Canada and Europe and came eight points behind second place in the Junior Handler-Small Dog division.

Three Wyoming schools have been named National Blue Ribbon Schools by the U.S. Department of Education. Parkside Elementary in Powell, Sagebrush Elementary in Sheridan, and Thermopolis Middle have been recognized for their academic achievement. This is the third time Sheridan Elementary has been awarded.

And, according to Casino Alpha, Wyoming residents report that, on average, aliens have visited 72 times per 100,000 people. That’s the eighth most in the country.