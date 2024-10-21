Around Wyoming, Monday, October 20

According to the Wyoming Historical Society, on October 22, 1964, Richard Nixon campaigned in the state for Barry Goldwater. Goldwater lost the presidential election to incumbent Lyndon B. Johnson in a landslide. He lost Wyoming by 13.2 percent. On October 23, 1972, Fossil Butte National Monument was created by an act of Congress. On October 24, 1893, Wyoming’s exhibits received 21 awards at the Chicago Worlds Fair. On October 26, 1942, a person “seeking a visit to Alcatraz” robbed the Torrington Post Office.

And, according to the University of Wyoming American Heritage Center, on October 20, 1913, the UW Trustees authorized University Librarian Grace Hebard to prepare and send out traveling libraries. Books were placed in crates and shipped around the state. On October 22, 1938, the cornerstone for the Wyoming Union was laid. It had “Manners and Knowledge Makyth a Man” engraved on it. On October 24, 2006, Hootie and the Blowfish performed in the Arts and Sciences Auditorium. And on October 26, 1898, UW’s first student newspaper debuted. The “Wyoming Student” was a monthly paper edited by Wheatland’s C.L. Rigdon.