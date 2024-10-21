© 2024 Wyoming Public Media
Around Wyoming brings you news from around the state, keeping you informed with brief updates of stories you may have missed.

Around Wyoming, Monday, October 20

Wyoming Public Radio | By Ivy Engel
Published October 21, 2024 at 6:20 AM MDT

According to the Wyoming Historical Society, on October 22, 1964, Richard Nixon campaigned in the state for Barry Goldwater. Goldwater lost the presidential election to incumbent Lyndon B. Johnson in a landslide. He lost Wyoming by 13.2 percent. On October 23, 1972, Fossil Butte National Monument was created by an act of Congress. On October 24, 1893, Wyoming’s exhibits received 21 awards at the Chicago Worlds Fair. On October 26, 1942, a person “seeking a visit to Alcatraz” robbed the Torrington Post Office.

And, according to the University of Wyoming American Heritage Center, on October 20, 1913, the UW Trustees authorized University Librarian Grace Hebard to prepare and send out traveling libraries. Books were placed in crates and shipped around the state. On October 22, 1938, the cornerstone for the Wyoming Union was laid. It had “Manners and Knowledge Makyth a Man” engraved on it. On October 24, 2006, Hootie and the Blowfish performed in the Arts and Sciences Auditorium. And on October 26, 1898, UW’s first student newspaper debuted. The “Wyoming Student” was a monthly paper edited by Wheatland’s C.L. Rigdon.
Ivy started as a science news intern in the summer of 2019 and has been hooked on broadcast ever since. Her internship was supported by the Wyoming EPSCoR Summer Science Journalism Internship program. In the spring of 2020, she virtually graduated from the University of Wyoming with a B.S. in biology with minors in journalism and business. When she’s not writing for WPR, she enjoys baking, reading, playing with her dog, and caring for her many plants.
