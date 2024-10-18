Around Wyoming, Friday, October 18

The Douglas girls golf team recently won its second state championship ever and its first since 1990. The Douglas Budget reports four out of five members hadn’t even started playing golf until three years ago. This year, they beat the second place team by 51 points.

Teton County Search and Rescue recently helped a Colorado team retrieve the body of a runner who died on the remote, rugged Arikaree Peak. The Jackson Hole News & Guide reports Colorado search and rescue teams tried to get the body out but determined it was too dangerous. But, a few weeks later, they gave Jackson a call because that team has more experience with difficult extractions. Teton County Search and Rescue gathered a crew and was able to recover the body.

A former Wyoming National Guardsman recently received a recognition he should have gotten when he retired. The Sundance Times reports Colonel Terry Wilkerson served for 26 years. But, when he retired in 1990, he wasn’t presented with the state and national flags, as is custom. So, his mentee, Adjutant General Greg Porter, performed the brief but heartfelt ceremony with him.