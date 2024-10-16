Around Wyoming, Thursday, October 17

A relative newcomer to Clark recently experienced two things Wyoming is best known for: wind and community support. The Powell Tribune reports Ken Montgomery had 95 mph winds at his cabin. Around 20 cottonwood trees toppled overnight, including one that landed squarely on the building and ripped out a power pole. The next day, neighbors turned out in force, working nearly all day to help him clean up.

Some trees went up rather than falling down in Laramie. The Laramie Boomerang reports the city arborist Kyle Peep planted six young apple trees in underutilized land at Optomist Park. He hopes that, once mature, they can give shade and apples to the community, and show which varieties may survive if residents want to plant their own.

A Lovell business owner is sharing her love of the movies. The Lovell Chronicle reports Stacy Bair has been collecting movie props for 13 years and now has a dedicated room to display them in at her business, Bairco Construction. She also displays some at the local Hyart theater.

And, according to J Bell Services, Wyoming is the 16th most excited state for Halloween.