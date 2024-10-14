Around Wyoming, Monday, October 11

According to the Wyoming Historical Society, on October 13, 1901, a woman in Sheridan found a lost wedding ring in a chicken gizzard. On October 14, 1884, the town of Carbon hosted the territorial Democratic convention. On October 15, 1943, the Cheyenne chapter of American War Dads was organized. On October 16, 1967, the Casper-Midwest School Board refused to change hair-length rules in response to outrage over one teenage boy’s suspension for too long hair. On October 17, 1937, the University of Wyoming Board of Trustees approved a contract to build the Student Union. On October 18, 1959, Robert Russin’s statue of Lincoln was dedicated in honor of the old Lincoln Highway east of Laramie. On October 18, 1970, the Casper Civic Symphony Orchestra performed an all-Beethoven concert to honor the composer’s memory on his 200th birthday.

And, according to the University of Wyoming American Heritage Center, on October 17, 1961, the university agreed to join a new athletic conference to be formed the next year and known as the Western Athletic Conference. Other schools include Utah, BYU, New Mexico, Arizona, and Arizona State.