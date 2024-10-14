© 2024 Wyoming Public Media
Around Wyoming brings you news from around the state, keeping you informed with brief updates of stories you may have missed.

Around Wyoming, Monday, October 11

Wyoming Public Radio | By Ivy Engel
Published October 14, 2024 at 6:05 AM MDT

According to the Wyoming Historical Society, on October 13, 1901, a woman in Sheridan found a lost wedding ring in a chicken gizzard. On October 14, 1884, the town of Carbon hosted the territorial Democratic convention. On October 15, 1943, the Cheyenne chapter of American War Dads was organized. On October 16, 1967, the Casper-Midwest School Board refused to change hair-length rules in response to outrage over one teenage boy’s suspension for too long hair. On October 17, 1937, the University of Wyoming Board of Trustees approved a contract to build the Student Union. On October 18, 1959, Robert Russin’s statue of Lincoln was dedicated in honor of the old Lincoln Highway east of Laramie. On October 18, 1970, the Casper Civic Symphony Orchestra performed an all-Beethoven concert to honor the composer’s memory on his 200th birthday.

And, according to the University of Wyoming American Heritage Center, on October 17, 1961, the university agreed to join a new athletic conference to be formed the next year and known as the Western Athletic Conference. Other schools include Utah, BYU, New Mexico, Arizona, and Arizona State.
Ivy Engel
Ivy started as a science news intern in the summer of 2019 and has been hooked on broadcast ever since. Her internship was supported by the Wyoming EPSCoR Summer Science Journalism Internship program. In the spring of 2020, she virtually graduated from the University of Wyoming with a B.S. in biology with minors in journalism and business. When she’s not writing for WPR, she enjoys baking, reading, playing with her dog, and caring for her many plants.
