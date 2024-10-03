© 2024 Wyoming Public Media
Around Wyoming brings you news from around the state, keeping you informed with brief updates of stories you may have missed.

Around Wyoming, Thursday, October 3

Wyoming Public Radio | By Ivy Engel
Published October 3, 2024 at 7:00 AM MDT

Some Rock Springs residents recently worked to scatter joy and raise awareness of suicide prevention. The Rock Springs Rocket Miner reports Kari Cochran led a group handing out roses and resources to random people around town in memory of her son, Joran, who died by suicide last year. With the roses, Kari told people they are perfect just the way they are.

If you or someone you know is struggling, call or text the 9-8-8 crisis lifeline and someone in Wyoming will pick up.

A Sheridan County resident has written a new book on relationships. The Sheridan Press reports Ralph Schonenbach published “Relationships Matter” to help people improve their connections and self-awareness. It’s structured as a workbook with exercises and stories.

Southern Wyoming had some record setting days recently. Last Thursday, Cheyenne and Laramie both tied their record high temperatures for the day. Rawlins edged out its 2015 record with a new high of 84. On Saturday, Laramie tied its record again, and Rawlins beat its 2010 record to hit 86 degrees. It happened again on Sunday, when Cheyenne topped a 1999 record, Rawlins reached 85, and Laramie broke its 1957 record high of 80 by 5 degrees.
