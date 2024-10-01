Around Wyoming, Tuesday, October 1

People who are going to Foreigner’s concert tonight in Casper will get a little extra local flavor. County10 reports the Shoshoni School Choir was selected to perform on stage with the band. They’ll be singing the band’s iconic classic rock song, “I Want To Know What Love Is.” This is the first year that Shoshoni has had a choir, and it features students from 7th to 12th grade.

A University of Wyoming golfer has set a new record. Meghan Vogt had the lowest 36-hole total in Cowgirls golf history at -7. She is also currently tied for third in the individual standings three shots behind the leader.

A man not being pursued by the police now faces multiple charges for fleeing and reckless driving, among other things. The Casper Star-Tribune reports he was driving in town when an officer near him was called for backup. The officer turned on his lights and changed course, putting him behind the driver. The driver failed to yield to the officer and then made a sudden sharp turn. So, the officer did start following him and eventually, the driver started speeding, lost control of the vehicle, fled on foot, and was arrested.

And, according to student travel company Rustic Pathways, Wyoming is the seventh most adventurous state in the country.