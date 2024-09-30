© 2024 Wyoming Public Media
Around Wyoming
Around Wyoming brings you news from around the state, keeping you informed with brief updates of stories you may have missed.

Around Wyoming, Monday, September 30

Wyoming Public Radio | By Ivy Engel
Published September 30, 2024 at 4:44 PM MDT

According to the Wyoming Historical Society, on September 30, 1889, the members of the Wyoming Constitutional Convention unanimously adopted the state constitution. On September 30, 1911, the grand opening of the Virginian Hotel was held in Medicine Bow. On October 1, 1941, daredevil parachutist George Hopkins landed on Devils Tower. He had to be rescued six days later after his supply drop landed out of reach. On October 1, 1968, Congress created the Flaming Gorge National Recreation Area. On October 2, 1924, Wyoming Governor William Ross died of appendicitis while in office. Eventually, this led to the nation’s first female governor and his wife, Nellie Tayloe Ross, taking the office. On October 4, 1878, a post office was established at Warm Springs, Carbon County, in the upper North Platte River Valley. Later, it was renamed Saratoga. On October 4, 1909, Upton residents voted for incorporation. On October 5, 1905, Henry Jordan of Bighorn grew a 30 pound watermelon. I’m sure he had his reasons. On October 5, 1965, the Gemini 5 astronauts went elk hunting in the state.
Ivy started as a science news intern in the summer of 2019 and has been hooked on broadcast ever since. Her internship was supported by the Wyoming EPSCoR Summer Science Journalism Internship program. In the spring of 2020, she virtually graduated from the University of Wyoming with a B.S. in biology with minors in journalism and business. When she’s not writing for WPR, she enjoys baking, reading, playing with her dog, and caring for her many plants.
