Around Wyoming, Monday, September 30

According to the Wyoming Historical Society, on September 30, 1889, the members of the Wyoming Constitutional Convention unanimously adopted the state constitution. On September 30, 1911, the grand opening of the Virginian Hotel was held in Medicine Bow. On October 1, 1941, daredevil parachutist George Hopkins landed on Devils Tower. He had to be rescued six days later after his supply drop landed out of reach. On October 1, 1968, Congress created the Flaming Gorge National Recreation Area. On October 2, 1924, Wyoming Governor William Ross died of appendicitis while in office. Eventually, this led to the nation’s first female governor and his wife, Nellie Tayloe Ross, taking the office. On October 4, 1878, a post office was established at Warm Springs, Carbon County, in the upper North Platte River Valley. Later, it was renamed Saratoga. On October 4, 1909, Upton residents voted for incorporation. On October 5, 1905, Henry Jordan of Bighorn grew a 30 pound watermelon. I’m sure he had his reasons. On October 5, 1965, the Gemini 5 astronauts went elk hunting in the state.